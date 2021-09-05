Establish Solar Park in coastal districts, Khuba urged

Udupi Pejawar Mutt seer Sri Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swamiji on Sunday urged Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers, New and Renewable Energy Bhagwanth Khuba to consider establishing a Solar Park in any one of the three coastal districts.

The swamiji presented a written representation to the Minister in this regard when the latter paid a visit to him seeking blessings during the swamiji’s Chaturmasa Vrata at Sri Poornaprajna Vidya Peetha in Bengaluru, said a statement from the mutt.

Vishwaprasanna Tirtha told the Minister that it was heartening to learn about the establishment of Solar Parks in Bidar, Koppal and Bagalkot districts by the government.

Similarly, the coastal districts too were endowed with abundant solar energy and the government could consider any one of the three districts, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi or Uttara Kannada, for a similar venture, he suggested. Mr. Khuba responded saying that he would take it up with the Chief Minister, the State government and the Union government.

The swamiji also discussed at length the possibilities of deriving non-conventional energy from different renewable sources. One of the sources could be cow dung that was available aplenty in different Go Shalas across the country, he suggested. Vishwaprasanna Tirtha later felicitated the Minister.

Mr. Khuba was extended a Poorna Kumbha welcome at the Vidya Peetha where he had the darshan of Lord Krishna. He also had breakfast at the Vidya Peetha.