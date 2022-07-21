Mangaluru

ESIC invites applications for MBBS and BDS seats; fees for MBBS is ₹24,000 per annum

ESIC Medical Education Complex in Kalaburagi, north Karnataka.
The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU July 21, 2022 13:46 IST
Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has invited applications from eligible candidates, who have appeared for NEET 2022, for MBBS and BDS seats under the insured person quota in medical education colleges managed by the ESIC in India.

The children of ESI insured persons are entitled to admission under the quota.

Employees who are insured under the ESI scheme as on March 31, 2022 can avail the benefit of insured persons quota (IP quota) in medical seats for their children. Eligible candidates may apply online using the link provided on the ESIC website.

The last date for applying is July 26 at 11.59 p.m.

The last date for submission of hard copy of online application, along with the necessary documents, to the relevant branch office of ESIC is July 27.

For details, refer to the admission notice of June 14, 2022.

How merit list is prepared, tuition fees

Under the ‘IP Quota’, candidates would be allocated seats through merit-cum-preference basis. The merit list would be prepared based on all-India rank of eligible candidates in NEET 2022, consistent with the reservation policy of the Union Government for preparation of category-wise inter-se merit list. Candidates would be allotted seats through centralised counselling.

The tuition fees payable for MBBS will be ₹24,000 per annum; no capitation fee need to be paid by students who get selected under the ‘IP Quota’.

S. Sivaramakrishnan, Director, in-charge, ESIC Mangaluru, said, “437 MBBS and 28 BDS seats (of which 112 MBBS and 28 BDS seats are in ESIC colleges in Karnataka) are allocated to children of ESI insured persons.”

