Minister for Rural Development and Panchayatraj K.S. Eshwarappa will tour Dakshina Kannada for two days from April 7. He will arrive at the international airport here at 4.10 p.m. He will review the progress of projects and schemes of his department in the zilla panchyat hall at 5 p.m. The Minister will participate in local programmes at 10 a.m. on April 8 and leave for Bengaluru at 4.40 p.m. the same day.
Eshwarappa coming tomorrow
Special Correspondent
MANGALURU,
April 06, 2021 00:29 IST
Special Correspondent
MANGALURU,
April 06, 2021 00:29 IST
