Ernakulam-Okha clone special train to run via Mangaluru Junction

Mangaluru

09 February 2021 01:40 IST

The Railways will operate the first of its weekly clone trains via Mangaluru Junction between Okha-Ernakulam-Okha replicating the original special train on the route to clear extra rush of passengers.

Releases from Southern and Konkan Railway here said clone trains will primarily be trains with 3-Tier AC coaches running ahead of the already operating special trains.

With a composition of Two AC 3-tier Coaches, 11 Sleeper Class Coaches, four General Second Class Coaches and Two Luggage cum Brake Vans, Train No 06438 Ernakulam Jn-Okha Weekly Clone Special fare special train will leave Ernakulam Jn at 7.35 p.m. on Sundays, from February 14 to April 25, to reach Okha at 4.40 p.m. on the third day. In the return direction, Train No 06437 Okha-Ernakulam Jn Weekly Clone Special fare special train will leave Okha at 6.45 a.m. on Wednesdays, from February 17 to April 28. to reach Ernakulam at 11.55 p.m. the second day.

The trains will have commercial stops at Aluva, Thrissur, Shoranur Jn., Pattambi, Kuttipuram, Tirur, Parappanangadi, Kozhikode, Quilandi, Vadakara, Thalassery, Kannur, Payyanur, Kanhangad, Kasaragod, Mangaluru Jn., Surathkal, Udupi, Kundapur, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Bhatkal, Honnavar, Karwar, Madgaon Jn., Thivim, Kankavali, Ratnagiri, Mangaon, Panvel, Bhiwandi Road, Vasai Road, Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Ankleshwar, Vadodara Jn., Anand Jn., Ahmedabad Jn., Surendranagar, Rajkot Jn. Jamnagar, Khambhaliya and Dwarka stations.