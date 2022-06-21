Ernakulam-Nizamuddin Weekly Express to be reintroduced

The Railways has decided to reintroduce Train Nos 22655/22656 Ernakulam-Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Weekly Superfast Express via Mangaluru Junction in July.

A release from Palakkad Division of Southern Railway here said that Train No 22655 will leave Ernakulam at 2.15 a.m. on Wednesdays [from July 6] to reach Hazrat Nizamuddin at 10.40 p.m. on Thursdays. En route, it will leave Mangaluru Junction at 9.35 a.m., Udupi at 11.10 a.m. and Madgaon at 3.15 p.m.

The pairing service, Train No 22656 will leave Hazrat Nizamuddin at 5 a.m. on Fridays [from July 8] to reach Ernakulam at 2.35 a.m. on Sundays. En route, the service will leave Vadodara at 6.08 p.m., Surat at 7.46 p.m., Panvel at 12.31 a.m. on Saturday, Madgaon at 12.15 p.m., Udupi at 4.02 p.m. and Mangaluru Junction at 6.10 p.m.

The train will have two 2-tier AC coaches, five 3-Tier AC, three 3-Tier Economy AC, four second class sleeper, two second class sitting and two luggage-cum-brake van coaches.