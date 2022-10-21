Ernad and Parasuram Express to run on normal schedule

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
October 21, 2022 23:18 IST

The Southern Railway has said Train Nos. 16605/606 Mangaluru Central-Nagercoil Junction-Mangaluru Central Ernad Express and 16650 Nagercoil Junction - Mangaluru Central Parasuram Express will run as per their normal schedule between October 21 and October 31.

Partial cancellation of Ernad Express between Thiruvananthapuram and Nagercoil and rescheduling of Parasuram Express at Nagerocil stand cancelled following cancellation of the line block for track doubling work in Eraniel and Nagercoil section of Thiruvananthapuram Division, said a release from Southern Railway headquarters. The Zone had on October 20 announced partial cancellation and rescheduling that was reported in these columns on October 21.

