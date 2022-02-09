Equipping them with skills for a new life

Garland-making, sapling preparation skills being imparted to prison inmates

A private bus driver by profession, this Mangaluru District Prison inmate knew nothing about preparing artificial garlands using different cloth pieces and other fancy items.

The driver and his 11 fellow inmates, including a tailor and a farmer, underwent a day-long training under the Sri Kshetra Dharmastala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP) a fortnight ago. By Tuesday, these 12 inmates have prepared nearly 110 big and small artificial garlands using the material provided by SKDRDP.

Garland-making skill is among those new that are being imparted to prison inmates as part of the skill development progamme initiated by Director-General of Prisons and Correctional Services Alok Mohan in prisons across the State.

“The objective of the programme is to impart skills that will help inmates earn a legitimate income when they go out of prison. Such an earning not only helps build confidence in inmates and but also prevents them from continuing a life in crime. It also builds the trust of family members in the inmates,” said Superintendent of Prisons B.T. Obaleshappa.

As many as 40 inmates of the District Prison have shown interest in skill development programme. Apart from garland-making, the inmates have undergone training in preparing saplings of flower and ornamental plants. After being trained, they have prepared 2,500 saplings.

On Tuesday, these 40 trainees were given a demonstration by Jagannath, a retired Assistant Horticultural Officer, in the preparation of saplings of arecanut and coconut.

K. Narendra Shenoy from Lamin Frame Gallery gave the inmates a demonstration in making of pen stand, table organisers and other semi handicraft items by joining carved wooden pieces.

Mr. Obaleshappa said that a proposal is being mooted to have an outlet for selling garlands, semi handicraft products, saplings and other items made by inmates. “By considering the cost of the raw material, we will arrive at a price for the articles. A portion of the sale of these products will given as wages to inmates who have worked and the balance amount will be deposited with the Government,” he said.