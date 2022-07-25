EPIC-Aadhaar linking campaign to be launched in Udupi district on August 1

Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao addressing a press conference at the District Office Complex in Udupi on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

July 25, 2022 22:38 IST

Linking, however is not mandatory, says Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao

Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao on Monday said that a campaign to link electoral photo identity card (EPIC) with Aadhaar Card will be launched in Udupi district on August 1.

Speaking to reporters in Udupi, Mr. Rao said that EPIC and Aadhaar linking will ensure transparency and clean electoral rolls. For this, the administration will launch the Form 6B campaign.

Mr. Rao, however, clarified that linking EPIC with Aadhaar is voluntary and not mandatory for electors. Neither existing electors will be removed nor new enrollments will be refused just because they do not provide Aadhaar numbers, he said.

The Deputy Commissioner said that Aadhaar link can be done either online or offline. Electors who have not enrolled in more than one Assembly constituency may submit any one of the 11 documents prescribed by the Election Commission of India for enrollment, if they do not have Aadhaar.

Mr. Rao said that the last date for registration of names in electoral rolls has been extended till October 1 from the regular January 1 cut-off date this time. New electors may submit applications for enrollment even before they attain the age of 18. He said that provisions are made to utilise public buildings for election purposes, including polling booths, counting centres, EVM storage facility and providing other facilities to personnel on poll duty.

He said that simplified forms will be available from August 1. New voters will get EPICs through SpeedPost free. Provisions have been made for change of residence within the same Assembly segment, changes in entries in electoral rolls, provision for duplicate EPIC without any changes, can now be made through Form 8, the Deputy Commissioner explained.

Additional Deputy Commissioner B.N. Veena was present.