EPFO opens help desk for unorganised sector workers to enrol for PMSYM

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has set up a help desk in its office here to help workers in unorganised sector to enrol themselves for the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-Dhan (PMSYM) Yojana, a voluntary contributory pension scheme.

In addition it will organise special camps on the premises of major establishments with their support to help marginal labourers to enroll for the scheme, according to N. Gopalakrishnan, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-I, EPFO Regional Office, Mangaluru.

Requesting all employees of the unorganised sector, who meet the eligibility criteria, to visit the nearby Common Service Centres and enroll for the scheme the Commissioner said that the help desk will provide necessary guidance.

A toll-free number 1800 267 6888 provided by the Union Government can also be contacted to clear any doubts / issues regarding the scheme, he said in a release.

Any unorganised worker in the age group of 18-40, whose job is casual in nature , such as home-based workers, street vendors, head loaders, brick kiln, cobblers, rag pickers, domestic workers, washer-men, rickshaw pullers, rural landless labourers, own account workers, agricultural workers, construction workers, beedi workers, handloom workers, leather workers, etc. with a monthly income less than ₹15,000 can enroll in this scheme.

The worker should not be covered under any statutory social security schemes such as the National Pension Scheme (NPS), the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation Scheme, the Employees’ Provident Funds Scheme, and should not be an income tax payee.

If any unorganised worker subscribes to the scheme and has paid regular contribution up to the age of 60 years, he will get a minimum monthly pension of ₹3,000.

After his/her death, spouse will receive a monthly family pension which is 50% of the pension. Once the beneficiary joins the scheme at the entry age between 18-40 years, he or she has to contribute till attaining the age of 60.

The pension will start on attaining the age of 60 of the subscriber, Mr. Gopalakrishnan said.

The subscriber may visit the nearest Common Service Centre and get enrolled for PM-SYM using Aadhaar number and savings bank account/Jan-Dhan account number on self-certification basis.

No separate proof of age or the income has to be given. Self Certification and providing of the Aadhaar number will be the basis for enrollment.

The LIC will be the fund manager and will also be the service provider for pension pay out. The fund is 100% secure.

The overall responsibility of managing and supervising the fund will be with National Social Security Board which is functional under the Chairmanship of Union Minister of Labour and Employment, the Commissioner said.