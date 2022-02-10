Mangaluru

Entry of people restricted at eight beaches

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra has restricted the entry of people, including tourists, at eight beaches between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. till March 6, 2022. The order came into effect on Thursday in the beaches at Ullal, Uliya, Nehru Nagar, Someshwara, Uchila, Mogaveerapatna, Peribail and Batpady.

It is a precautionary measure to protect the lives of tourists visiting the Ullal Urs as they are likely to get into waters in those beaches without knowing the depth of the sea and intensity of waves. It is also to maintain law and order, he said.

An order issued by the Deputy Commissioner said on Thursday that the organisers of the urs should follow all COVID-19 guidelines during the 25-day celebrations.


