Entries invited for cohort of women engineering students programme

TalentSprint, an EdTech platform and NSE group company, has announced the launch of the third cohort of the pioneering Women Engineers Programme (WE) with support from Google.

TalentSprint WE was conceived in 2019 to address the gender imbalance in the technology sector. With encouraging industry acceptance for previous cohort participants, the third cohort was being scaled up to accommodate 500 participants. The cohort is aimed at first-year women engineering students across the country and would commence from May 2021, said a release.

The first two cohorts received 27,000 applications, of which 220 participants were invited to join the programme. Till date, over 50 leading companies such as Google, Amazon, Flipkart, Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, Accenture, Adobe, Capgemini, Oracle, Gojek, Mathworks, and others have extended prestigious internships or job offers to these participants.

Admission to cohort would be through a rigorous multi-stage selection process, and students invited to join this cohort may receive partial or full financial aid, based on their merit and financial backgrounds.

Young women engineering students may learn more about TalentSprint WE program at we.talentsprint.com and apply if they were eligible. Applications would close on March 21.