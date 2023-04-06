Entrepreneur Prasadraj Kanchan is Congress candidate from Udupi

April 06, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - MANGALURU

Automobile entrepreneur Prasadraj Kanchan is the candidate for Udupi Assembly constituency in the second list of 42 candidates released by the Congress on Thursday for Assembly elections.

With this, the party has declared its candidates for four of the five Assembly constituencies in Udupi district. It had declared its candidates for Kundapur, Kaup, and Byndoor constituencies in the first list. The party is yet to name the candidate for Karkala seat.

In the first list, the party declared Molahalli Dinesh Hegde, former president of Molahalli Gram Panchayat, as candidate for Kundapura constituency, and former MLA K. Gopal Poojari as the candidate from Byndoor Assembly constituency. It has fielded former Minister Vinaya Kumar Sorake from Kaup constituency.

The fifty year-old MBA graduate Mr. Kanchan is the son of B.B. Kanchan and Congress leader Sarala Kanchan and operates automobile showrooms in Udupi and Mangaluru. His mother had unsuccessfully contested on Congress ticket from the erstwhile Brahmavara constituency in 1999. He belongs to the Mogaveera (fishermen) community. He was also the president of Udupi Chamber of Commerce and Industry a decade ago.

Mr. Kanchan succeeded in getting ticket amid stiff competition by Udupi Block Congress president Ramesh Kanchan, social worker Krishnamurthy Acharya, and Udupi District Congress president Ashok Kumar Kodavoor.

In the 2018 elections, incumbent K. Raghupathi Bhat from the BJP had defeated Congress’ Pramod Madhwaraj (now in BJP) by securing 84,946 votes (52.31% of votes polled). Mr. Madhwaraj, who was a Minister in the Siddaramaiah government, had polled 72,902 votes (42.89% of votes polled).

Acharya sounds rebellion bugle

Meanwhile, one of the Congress ticket aspirants from Udupi, Kinnimulky Krishnamurthy Acharya addressed a meeting of his supporters in Udupi on Thursday after the party announced the name of Mr. Kanchan. He declared that he would contest as an Independent candidate if the party did not change its decision.

Mr. Acharya said having built the party for nearly two decades, he was confident of being nominated as a Congress candidate. It was unfortunate to nominate a person who recently joined the party, he said, adding if his mentor late Oscar Fernandes was alive, he would not have faced this situation.

This is the second constituency in the coastal belt where the Congress facing the dissidence within after declaring its official candidates. In Sullia constituency in Dakshina Kananda, the party is facing the trouble as some of its workers who have held two meetings and a protest have been opposing the candidature of G. Krishnappa. They have been demanding fielding H.M. Nandakumar as the candidate from Sullia.