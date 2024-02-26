Entrepreneur, doctor drown in Sita river

February 26, 2024 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - MANGALURU

A 40-year-old entrepreneur and a 34-year-old doctor, both hailing from Shivamogga district, allegedly drowned in Sita river, near Nellikatte Cross of Hebri in Udupi district, on Sunday.

The Hebri police identified the deceased as Sinu Daniel, entrepreneur, and M.V. Deepak, a doctor.

The police said Mr. Daniel and his friend M.C. Vincent, a doctor, were travelling by car to meet their friend Deepak, a doctor in Manipal. All the three met at Hebri and decided to drive to Someshwar, which is near Hebri. Around 5.30 p.m., they stopped the car at Nellikatte Cross of Nadpalu village, for swimming in Sita river.

All the three entered the water. Mr. Daniel got caught in the under current and sought help. Dr. Deepak went to rescue him and he too got caught in the water. Dr. Vincent could not swim ahead to save his two friends. He clung on to a part of tree that had fallen in the river and came back to the shore. He called the police and local swimmers, who managed to fish out the bodies of Mr. Daniel and Dr. Deepak.

The Hebri police registered a case of unnatural death under Section 174 of Criminal Procedure Code.

