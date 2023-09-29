Entrepreneur accuses three persons of cheating his firm of ₹30 lakh

September 29, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - MANGALURU

B. Sachidananda Shetty, Managing Director of Maroli-based Durga Facility Private Limited, has accused his staff member and two others of cheating his firm of ₹30 lakh.

In a complaint with the Mangaluru Cyber Economic and Narcotic Crime (CEN) station, Mr. Shetty said the firm runs a cafeteria at several places in the State and also provides catering service.

The firm on January 1, 2022, secured a contract to run the mess of Visvesvaraya Technological University’s Postgraduate Centre in Jnana Sangama campus in Belagavi for a year.

His former employee Jagadish Krishna Shetty was appointed manager of the mess and was given the whole responsibility to run it.

Jagadish appointed Ankita Anand as accountant and also took the services of one Babu Dalvai. Mr. Shetty said he had linked his SBI Shivabagh branch account to the point-of-sale and UPI machines for collection of mess charges from students.

Mr. Shetty accused Jagadish of changing the settings and linking the latter’s Bank of Baroda and HDFC bank accounts to the machines and getting ₹6.83 lakh of the mess charges credited to his accounts.

Similarly, Ankita Anand and Babu Dalavi got ₹10.48 lakh and ₹52,622 credited to their accounts, Mr. Shetty alleged. These three persons have siphoned off a total of ₹17.84 lakh.

Mr. Shetty further accused Jagadish of not paying salary to personnel working in the mess and also taking groceries on credit from Vaishnavi Traders. All the three have cheated the firm of a total of ₹30 lakh, Mr. Shetty said in the complaint.

Another cheating case

In another complaint to the CEN police station, Sohil Dattani, President (Marketing) of A-One Steel and Alloys Private Limited, accused Bengaluru-based Balaji Malts Private Limited of cheating him of ₹9.8 crore.

In the complaint, Mr. Dattani said his firm had signed a contract with Balaji Malts Private Limited for the supply of 50,000 tonnes of Coal RB2. The firm paid ₹60 lakh to Balaji Malts Private Limited. The Bengaluru-based firm got 50,000 tonnes of Coal RB2 from South Africa to New Mangalore Port and transported 40,250 tonnes of material.

When Mr. Dattani visited the godown in the Port recently, he found that Balaji Malts Private Limited had used 9,749 tonnes of Coal RB2 without bringing it to their notice. Hence the Bengaluru firm has cheated his firm of ₹9.8 crore, he alleged.

