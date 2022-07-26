Mangaluru

‘Ensure works do not overlap at Tannirbhavi’

Tannirbhavi Beach. File | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY
The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU July 26, 2022 04:27 IST
Updated: July 26, 2022 04:11 IST

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Monday directed officials concerned to ensure that works being executed under the Blue Flag Beach and Smart City Scheme do not overlap on Tannirbhavi Beach off the city.

Presiding over a review meeting on Blue Flag Beach here, Dr. Rajendra said that BVG India Ltd. and Mangaluru Smart City Ltd. (MSCL), which are executing the works on the beach, should ensure coordination among themselves so as works do not overlap.

Advertisement
Advertisement

BVG India Ltd. is expected to provide food kiosks, restrooms and parking facility. It also has to take up works on an amusement park and a children’s park, among others, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

MSCL Managing Director Prashanth Kumar Mishra, Tourism Deputy Director Manikya, BVG Deputy General Manager Prakash Deshpande and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Mangalore
Read more...