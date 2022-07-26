‘Ensure works do not overlap at Tannirbhavi’

Tannirbhavi Beach. File | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

Works are being executed under the Blue Flag Beach and Smart City Scheme on Tannirbhavi Beach off the city

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Monday directed officials concerned to ensure that works being executed under the Blue Flag Beach and Smart City Scheme do not overlap on Tannirbhavi Beach off the city.

Presiding over a review meeting on Blue Flag Beach here, Dr. Rajendra said that BVG India Ltd. and Mangaluru Smart City Ltd. (MSCL), which are executing the works on the beach, should ensure coordination among themselves so as works do not overlap.

BVG India Ltd. is expected to provide food kiosks, restrooms and parking facility. It also has to take up works on an amusement park and a children’s park, among others, he said.

MSCL Managing Director Prashanth Kumar Mishra, Tourism Deputy Director Manikya, BVG Deputy General Manager Prakash Deshpande and others were present.