‘Ensure women have good haemoglobin level’

Stressing on the need for women to maintain good haemoglobin level, Superintendent of Government Lady Goschen Hospital Durgaprasad M.R. on Thursday asked anganwadi workers and women self-help group members to ensure that pregnant and lactating mothers maintained their haemoglobin level at 15 grams per decilitre of blood.

Speaking at an awareness programme about the five important goals of Poshan Pakhwada of the Poshyan Abhiyan, Dr. Durgaprasad said that during menstruation, women, on an average, lose about 120 ml of blood every month, which turns out to be about 1 gram of haemoglobin.

Women, more so pregnant and lactating mothers, have the right to have haemoglobin level at 15 grams. “You (anganwadi workers) should work towards achieving this,” he said.

Maintaining good haemoglobin level was among the important goals of Poshyan Abhiyan designed to prevent complications for pregnant women and also neonatal deaths.

A nutritional diet, which is prescribed by considering locally available grain and fruits, helps in keeping a woman and her child in good health.

Pregnant women and lactating mothers should eat groundnut, leafy vegetables and consume milk, cheese and curd.

Eating oats, eggs, beans and fruits such as banana, orange and pomegranate is also helpful.

Those with diabetes and high blood pressure should take care in consuming food as advised by doctors.

“Pregnant women should be made aware of the need to consume nutritious diet in the interest of child growing in the womb,” he said.

Earlier, self-help group members and anganwadi workers took out an awareness jatha from Urwa Market to the zilla panchayat auditorium.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Kumara and Deputy Director, Women and Child Welfare, T. Papa Bovi, flagged off the jatha. District Officer, Integrated Child Development Services, C.K. Shyamala, was present.