Ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 norms, officials told

The Udupi district administration on Monday directed different departments entrusted with enforcing COVID-19 appropriate behaviour to impose fines against violations in their respective jurisdiction.

Additional Deputy Commissioner B. Sadashiva Prabhu has in his order said that COVID-19 outbreak was contained to a large extent during the first and second waves due to strict enforcement of norms. With the government allowing almost all sectors to open, activities have resumed in different fields, including commercial, religious and industrial.

However, it appeared people are not adhering to norms in public places, including wearing face mask, maintaining social distancing and maintaining stipulated numbers in social gatherings. Consequently, there has been an increase in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the district, Mr. Prabhu noted.

It was observed that norms enforcement has been left to the Police Department alone with the other departments remaining inactive in their respective areas, he said. Henceforth, every department entrusted with enforcement of norms in its area, should impose fines and ensure stricter adherence, he said.

Every department should send daily report regarding action taken during the previous 24 hours to the designated officer in the Deputy Commissioner’s office, Mr. Prabhu said.

Meanwhile, he has nominated Office Superintendent of Social Welfare Department Raghavendra Prabhu as the designated officer.