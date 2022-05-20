Ensure safety of people during rain, Rajendra tells officials

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Thursday directed officials concerned to ensure no untoward incident happens due to natural and man-made calamities during the rainy season as the district was already witnessing pre-monsoon rain while the monsoon was fast approaching.

Chairing a meeting on managing calamities here, Dr. Rajendra said that the National Highways Authority of India was executing some highway works in the district. The Agency should ensure the roads remain motorable and no accidents take place. It has to display suitable caution boards at required places. All agencies concerned should ensure the roads do not become slippery while traffic was not obstructed due to tree fall or electric pole fall.

With many migrant workers deployed in the construction sector, builders, including government agencies, should ensure they stay in safe places during the rains. All safety measures should be deployed at construction sites. The Factories and Boilers department has to confirm from industries that they have deployed safety measures for workers, the DC said.

Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane said that the education department should get a list prepared about schools and institutions that may get affected by flooding of water bodies. This helps the administration to take suitable measures at an appropriate time.

Dr. Rajendra said that the administration would provide up to ₹1.5 lakh for repair of school buildings in the district that were in bad condition. Compensation should be released to affected persons of natural calamities for which ₹50 lakh each was available with Tahsildars of taluks. He also asked officials to identify places to open care centres at panchayat and urban body levels.

Tourism and police department should ensure people do not enter the Sea during the Monsoon, Dr. Rajendra said asking the police department to deploy beat police and home guards at beaches.

Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar, Deputy Commissioner of Police Hariram Shankar, Mangaluru Assistant Commissioner Madan Mohan and others were present.