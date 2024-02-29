GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ensure polling booths have basic infrastructure, DC tells officials

February 29, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan on Thursday directed officials concerned to ensure that polling booths in the eight Assembly segments have all the basic infrastructure.

Chairing a meeting to review preparations for the Lok Sabha elections here, Mr. Muhilan said the officials should ensure the booths have drinking water, toilets, power supply, and other such basic necessities.

Check posts have to be set up in vantage locations of the border areas to verify vehicles entering and leaving the district. He asked officials to form teams to man the check posts and provide basic facilities at the posts. Officials of various departments should work in coordination without giving room for any shortcomings, he said.

Bank officials would be designated as micro observers to keep a tab on transactions in public sector, private and cooperative banks, the DC added.

Dakshina Kannada LS constituency has 1,876 polling booths, out of which 171 were identified as sensitive booths. Required numbers of electronic voting machines (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines were in stock in the district, Mr. Muhilan added.

Zilla Panchayat CEO K. Anandh, Superintendent of Police C.B. Ryshyanth, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Siddarth Goyal, Additional DC G. Santhosh Kumar, Assistant Commissioners Harshavardhan and Jubin Mohapatra and others were present.

