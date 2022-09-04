Ensure new endosulfan victims get all benefits: Angara

Calling upon officials to resolve issues related to endosulfan victims on priority, Udupi in-charge Minister S. Angara said that newly identified 110 victims should get all facilities provided by the State government forthwith.

Chairing a meeting of the District Endosulfan Committee on Saturday, Mr. Angara said that the list of 110 victims identified since 2019 should be approved at the earliest. Officials from the Food and Civil Supplies were asked to distribute Antyodaya ration cards to victims by getting the list of beneficiaries from Health Department.

An official said that a total of 1,705 endosulfan victims have so far been identified from 86 villages in Udupi district, which includes 43 villages where endosulfan was sprayed. Of these, 1,575 victims were receiving monthly stipend, free bus pass, free medical treatment and a few other facilities provided by the State government. As many as 130 victims have died, the official said.

Mr. Angara said that a standard operating procedure should be framed by which persons, who have relocated from endosulfan sprayed areas to new places, diagnosed with disability and other problems, can be identified as victims. For quick redressal of issues related to endosulfan, it should figure as an agenda during the quarterly district-level review meeting.

The meeting discussed about opening a day care centre for endosulfan victims at Seenapura in Kundapur taluk.

Energy Minister V. Sunil Kumar, Members of Legislative Assembly K. Raghupati Bhat, Halady Srinivas Shetty and Lalji R. Mendon, Deputy Commissioner M. Kurmarao, Superintendent of Police Akshay M. Hakay, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Prasanna, activist Ravindranath Shanbhag and Kundapur District Forest Officer Ashish Reddy participated in the meeting.