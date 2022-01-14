Ensure least inconvenience to road users if NH 75 is being closed: KCCI

NHAI is said to have sought permission to close a 10-km stretch between Donigal and Maranahalli for six months to execute four-lane work.

MANGALURU

14 January 2022 01:21 IST

Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on Thursday expressed serious concern over the reported closure of National Highway 75 between Donigal and Maranahalli in Hassan district for six months to facilitate road widening.

In a letter to Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, KCCI president Shashidhar Pai Maroor quoted media reports as saying that the National Highways Authority of India’s contractor has sought closure of the 10-km stretch for six months to facilitate four-lane work.

He demanded that an independent committee be constituted by the Dakshina Kannada and Hassan district administrations to assess the methodology and time required to complete the work. The NHAI and the contractor should be made accountable for any lapse in completing the work, he said and added that the NHAI should be asked to complete the work in four months instead of six. Mr. Maroor also sought permission for cargo movement whilst the NHAI executes the work on the stretch.

Advertising

Advertising

KCCI noted that National Highway 75 has been the lifeline of the coastal districts connecting them with the hinterland.

The coastal region had taken a hit several times in the past when the highway was closed for repairs and upkeep. The proposed closure for another six months will severely affect trade and commerce in the region, Mr. Maroor said.

On the other hand, alternative routes, including Sampaje Ghat and Charmadi Ghat, too cannot accommodate cargo traffic due to restrictions imposed on movement of heavy vehicles. Therefore, the administration should ensure minimum inconvenience to road users while facilitating construction of four-lane work between Donigal and Maranahalli, Mr. Maroor said.

NHAI has reportedly sought complete closure of the stretch because of the sharp curves and the non availability of additional space to permit vehicular movement while executing the work. The work is part of National Highway 75 four-laning project between Hassan and Maranahalli via Sakleshpur that is being executed by the NHAI.