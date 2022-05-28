Ensure govt. facilities reach beneficiaries, Rajendra tells officials

Deputy commissioner, Rajendra K.V., listening to a villager during his village stay programme at Mogaru village, Ganjimutt, in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Friday directed officials to work cohesively in ensuring government facilities reached people without any delay.

He was speaking at the ‘Jilladhikarigala Nade Halli Kade’ programme organised at Mogaru village in Ganjimutt Gram Panchayat limits of Mangaluru taluk. He said that officials at village levels should immediately act on applications received from general public at their level and if it could not be solved at their level, they should send them to higher officials.

As many as 63 applications, including different pension schemes, house sites, damage to agricultural and horticulture crops, school development etc., were received during the village stay programme. Of them, 30 were resolved on the spot. While half of the remaining applications required verification at higher levels, the remaining involved court matters, he said directing officials to immediately clear encroachment of any government property.

After the stage programme, Dr. Rajendra visited several places, including anganwadi, aided higher primary school, Koraga Colony and 11.19 acres of land reserved for government housing sites.

During his visit to a Dalit family in the village, Dr. Rajendra keenly asked a few girls as to why they were not going to schools. He exhorted the girls as well as their parents to obtain education and get government jobs. Whatever help was needed from the government, would be given by the district administration, he said.

Zilla Panchayat CEO Kumara, Assistant Commissioner Madan Mohan, Tahsildar Purandara, GP President Nonaiah Kotian and others were present.

Later in the evening, Dr. Rajendra stayed at the Mogaru higher primary school and discussed issues pertaining to the village at length with the residents.