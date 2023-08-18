HamberMenu
Ensure facilities reach Koraga community: Udupi MLA

August 18, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Participants at ‘Bhoomi Habba’ that was held to mark the 15th anniversary of Koraga community getting land for cultivation from the government, in Udupi on Friday.

Participants at ‘Bhoomi Habba’ that was held to mark the 15th anniversary of Koraga community getting land for cultivation from the government, in Udupi on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna on Friday said he has directed the Integrated Tribal Development Programme officer of the district to ensure better facilities and government schemes reach the Koraga tribes community, who are classified under Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group.

He was speaking after inaugurating Bhoomi Habba to mark the 15th annual programme of about 450 Koraga families who got land rights from the government, conducted at the Adivasi Samudaya Bhavana in Puttur near Udupi.

Mr. Suvarna said he accords special respect for the Koraga community and wished to see them empowered to join mainstream society. President Droupadi Murmu hails from the tribal community; her election as the President is a matter of pride for all Indians, he said.

Sabitha Gundmi, assistant professor of sociology with Mangalore University, who is from Koraga community, said the struggle of Koraga people to get their land rightfully saw partial success, while many families are still without land to cultivate. “Empowerment of Koraga people should be the aim of the government,” she said.

Jani, a member of Federation of Koraga Development Associations, Karnataka-Kerala, said there may be more than 1,000 applications seeking government land pending before tahsildars in Udupi district alone. “Officials cite the reason of non-availability of government land to give it to Koragas, but government should move a step ahead and allot land by purchasing it from private owners,” he said.

