Ensure coordinated approach by district administrations towards closure of highways, Khader tells PWD

Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader on Friday, July 19, asked the Public Works Department to ensure coordination between district administrations concerned before closing down highways for vehicular traffic.

A statement from Mr. Khader’s office here said the Speaker issued the direction to S. Selva Kumar, principal secretary to PWD, in this regard. The direction was issued in the backdrop of the sudden decision by the Kodagu district administration on Thursday to close down Mani-Mysuru National Highway 275 for four days anticipating landslide at Karthoji between Sampaje and Madikeri.

As a result, thousands of people travelling in vehicles between the coast and Bengaluru/ Mysuru were put to severe hardship while goods vehicles movement too was affected.

Mr. Khader said Deputy Commissioners of Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, and Kodagu should coordinate between themselves before imposing any traffic restrictions on vital highways and Ghats, including Charmadi Ghat (NH 73), Shiradi Ghat (NH 75) and Sampaje Ghat (NH 275). Only when it was necessary to restrict vehicular movement, an order should be passed imposing night restrictions, the Speaker told the secretary.

Mr. Khader said thousands depend on road transport for commuting between the coast and Bengaluru and unannounced road closure decisions would severely affect them. Not everyone could afford air travel while travel by train was not suitable for emergencies, he said.

