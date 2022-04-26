Ensure complete UGD coverage in Kollur: DC

M. Kurma Rao also asks Gram Panchayat and temple committee to make Kollur plastic-free

M. Kurma Rao also asks Gram Panchayat and temple committee to make Kollur plastic-free

Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao on Tuesday directed the managing committee of Kollur Sri Mookambika Temple to maintain hygiene in the town while asking executing agencies to provide underground drainage connections to buildings that were yet to get connections.

Chairing the managing committee meeting at Kollur, Mr. Rao said as many as 334 buildings were given connection under the UGD project in Kollur town. Those left out should also be connected to the UGD network so as not to let sewage into Souparnika River, he said.

The DC also asked the managing committee and the gram panchayat to ensure Kollur becomes plastic-free. The committee should train women’s groups in cloth bag making and distribute the same in the town. He also said land has been identified for running a Go Shala by the temple and it would shortly be handed over to the committee. He asked the temple executive officer to take steps to get a tree park established by the forest department and a park-cum-museum by the temple.

Zilla Panchayat CEO Y. Naveen Bhat asked the panchayat to scientifically dispose off waste collected in its limits and take steps to set up a bio-gas unit using wet waste. The produced bio gas may be supplied to hostels in the town.

Mr. Rao asked the temple committee and the panchayat to ensure there was no drinking water shortage during the peak Summer and efficiently manage the drinking water unit constructed by the water supply and sewerage board. He said the administration has provided required land to construct a power substation to address power issues in the region.

Kollur Gram Panchayat President Santhosh Bhat listed out problems in the town. Kundapura Assistant Commissioner K. Raju, Byndoor Tahsildar Shobhalakshmi and others were present.