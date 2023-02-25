ADVERTISEMENT

Ensure coaches of special trains are maintained well on the lines of regular trains, Railway Ministry tells Zones

February 25, 2023 03:44 pm | Updated 03:44 pm IST - MANGALURU

The directions come in the wake of frequent complaints from passengers about service, quality and hygiene in special train coaches

The Hindu Bureau

Coaches of special trains should have legible coach display and destination boards on the lines of regular trains, the Railway Ministry said in its February 24 circular to General Managers of Zones. | Photo Credit: Anil Kumar Sastry

The Railway Ministry on February 24 directed General Managers of all Zonal Railways to take absolute precaution to ensure coaches of special trains are properly cleaned, have all passenger amenities and are provided with linen in air-conditioned coaches.

Taking serious note of frequent complaints from the travelling public about the service, quality, hygiene, non-availability of linen (bedspread and bedsheets) and water in special trains, the Ministry told the zonal heads that such instances gravely affect the image of Indian Railways. The lacunae has seriously been noted by the higher authorities in the Ministry, said Shailendra Singh, Executive Director (Mechanical) in the circular.

Intensive cleaning, legible boards

The circular said special trains were generally formed out of spare ICF/ LHB coaches that sometime were in non-use for long. Coaches that were fit for service should be identified by the carriage and wagon and electrical supervisors, who should ensure all passenger amenity items are provided before the start of operations upon any special train being notified.

They should undertake intensive cleaning of the rakes before the start of the service to maintain special trains on the same standards as that of regular trains, the Ministry pointed out. There were frequent complaints that coach indication boards and destination boards were shabbily handwritten, which were often indecipherable to passengers. Therefore, proper destination boards and coach indication boards should be installed.

Besides providing linen in air-conditioned coaches, eligible trains should be provided with Onboard Housekeeping services, the circular said. The Primary Zone operating the special train should notify all en-route watering points and inform the other zone/s concerned about the timing of the special train at the identified watering point, the Executive Director said.

