Ensure cleanliness of tourism spots besides augmenting basic infrastructure for tourists, Kota Srinivas Poojary tells administration

The MP directs development of dolphin sighting site at Kodi in Kundapura and erection of side guard rails along Maravanthe beach

Updated - November 15, 2024 09:23 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Kota Srinivas Poojary directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to erect side guard rails along the Maravanthe-Trasi beach stretch to prevent motorists from indulging in haphazard parking and venturing onto the beach, at the district tourism development committee meeting at Manipal in Udupi district on Friday.

Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Kota Srinivas Poojary directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to erect side guard rails along the Maravanthe-Trasi beach stretch to prevent motorists from indulging in haphazard parking and venturing onto the beach, at the district tourism development committee meeting at Manipal in Udupi district on Friday. | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari said the floating bridge at Malpe Beach should be managed by the District Tourism Development Committee instead of private entrepreneurs at the committee meeting at district office complex in Manipal-Udupi on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari said the floating bridge at Malpe Beach should be managed by the District Tourism Development Committee instead of private entrepreneurs at the committee meeting at district office complex in Manipal-Udupi on Friday. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Kota Srinivas Poojary on Friday directed officials concerned to ensure cleanliness of tourist places besides providing all basic infrastructure to tourists thereby enhancing their travel experience.

Chairing the District Tourism Development Committee meeting at the district office complex in Manipal, Udupi, Mr. Poojary said an estimated 4 crore tourists had visited the district last year. The numbers were expected only to increase this year and the administration should provide adequate facilities. The MP told the district administration to handover 26.5 acres of land in Kodi Beach, Kundapura to the Tourism Department to develop the area as a dolphin sighting location. Entrepreneurs providing adventure sports and water sports facilities should mandatorily obtain permissions from authorities concerned.

He told the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to erect side guard rails along the Trasi-Maravanthe beach stretch in Byndoor taluk to prevent tourists randomly parking their vehicles along NH 66 stretch and venturing onto the beach. Such haphazard parking poses danger to other motorists, the MP said. Mr. Poojary also directed the administration to examine complaints by Malpe-Padukare residents about the nuisance being caused by guests at homestays.

Malpe Beach management

Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari said the administration had handed over the maintenance and management of Malpe Beach and St. Mary’s Island to Malpe Beach Development Committee two decades ago. However, with the district committee finding it difficult to deal with the Malpe Committee, the maintenance was taken over by the District Tourism Development Committee, she said.

The DC also said the floating bridge at Malpe Beach too should be managed by the committee. There were several applications seeking to provide water sports activities around here, she said adding they may be permitted as per the rule.

Ms. Vidyakumari said Eco Tourism and Amruth Dharohar Sites development would be undertaken under the Challenge-Based Destination Development Scheme of the Union government’s Swadesh Darshan in the district. Many facilities, including bicycle tracks, would be developed between Padukare and Kaup at a cost of ₹10 crore, she said.

MLAs Yashpal Suvarna and A. Kiran Kumar Kodgi, ZP CEO Prateek Bayal, Superintendent of Police K. Arun, Additional DC G.S. Mamatha Devi, tourism assistant director C.U. Kumar and others were present.

Published - November 15, 2024 09:22 pm IST

