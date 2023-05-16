ADVERTISEMENT

Ensure children get both doses of Measles Rubella vaccine, says DHO

May 16, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Commissioner of Mangaluru City Corporation, Channabasappa K. at a meeting on Rubella eradication drive in Mangaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Dakshina Kannada District Health and Family Welfare Officer M. Kishore Kumar on Tuesday said parents should ensure their children get the first dose of Measles Rubella vaccine when the child is nine-months-old and the second dose by 16 months.

Speaking at a meeting of health workers and doctors, held as part of campaign to eliminate Measles and Rubella by 2023, Dr. Kumar said it was important that children get both doses of vaccine at the prescribed time.

“We are ensuring this during the vaccination drive. We require cooperation of health workers and health professionals to ensure all children are protected from Measles and Rubella,” he said.

World Health Organisation Surveillance Officer Anantesh said during the ongoing fever survey in Dakshina Kannada, it has been found that 99.4% children have taken the first dose of the vaccine by 9 months.

As many as 91% children have taken the second dose of the vaccine by 16 months. Dr. Anantesh said there was a need to prevent delay in taking the first dose and also the dropout in taking the second dose.

District Disease Surveillance Officer B.V. Rajesh said effective administration of the two doses of vaccine for children will help eliminate Measles and Rubella by the end of 2023.

Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Channabasappa also spoke.

