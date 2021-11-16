Ensure 100% vaccination in Udupi: Lokayukta

Mangaluru

He said there were reports of teachers and fisherworkers not being vaccinated

Lokayukta P. Vishwanatha Shetty on Tuesday asked the Udupi district administration to identify people who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 and arrange for their complete vaccination.

Chairing a review meeting at Udupi, Justice Shetty said there were reports of some teachers in private educational institutions and fisherworkers not being vaccinated. Every effort should be made to vaccinate such people, he said.

The district, he said, has registered 93.5% first dose vaccination by inoculating 9.22 lakh people out of 9.99 lakh eligible persons. Of the 6.29 lakh persons eligible for vaccination as on date, 5.81 lakh are vaccinated. Both doses thus have been administered to 58.16% eligible persons in the district, he noted.

Dwelling upon administrative issues, Justice Shetty told officials not to reject applications from the public for minor mistakes. Instead, they should guide applicants to correct such errors and dispose them as per rules, he said. He also asked speedy disposal of cases pending before the Assistant Commissioner’s court. It would be appropriate for government employees to dispose applications on the day of receipt itself, he added.

Justice Shetty also directed the departments concerned to approve applications by mobile telecom companies to erect network towers on priority.

There were many complaints of rural areas not getting adequate network coverage, he said.

Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao, Zilla Panchayat CEO Y. Naveen Bhat, Superintendent of Police N. Vishnuvardhana, deputy conservator of forests Ruthran, Lokayukta SP Kumaraswamy, and others were also present.