‘Ensure 100% first dose vaccination in Dakshina Kannada’

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday directed the Dakshina Kannada administration to ensure complete COVID-19 first dose vaccination in the district by this month-end.

Special attention should be given to areas where vaccination drive was slow, including Ullal, Kotekar, Someshwar and other areas by holding special vaccination camps. He was interacting with deputy commissioners and other senior officials of 18 districts through virtual mode from Bengaluru.

Though DK had achieved 96% target in the first dose, there was delay in achieving 100% vaccination, Mr. Bommai regretted and said vaccination is a National programme. Every step to achieve complete vaccination, including seeking cooperation from local leaders and people’s representatives, should be taken. He expressed dissatisfaction over the vaccination progress in DK while other districts were marching ahead.

Personnel from departments concerned should identify people who have not taken the first dose, visit them and coax them to get vaccinated. Though it is a challenging task, the target should be achieved. The progress of the second dose in DK was 81% and efforts should be made to complete the target, Mr. Bommai said.

DC K.V. Rajendra assured the Chief Minister of completing 100% vaccination of the first dose with the help of people’s representatives and religious leaders.

Health and Family Welfare Minister K. Sudhakar and Chief Secretary P. Ravi Kumar participated from Bengaluru while DK ZP CEO Kumara, Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar and others attended the meeting from Mangaluru.