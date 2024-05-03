Enrolment of voters for South West Teachers and Graduates constituencies till May 6

May 03, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - MANGALURU

Applications for inclusion in the voters’ list for elections to the South West Teachers and South West Graduates constituencies of the Legislative Council will be accepted till 5.30 p.m. on Monday, May 6. The voting will be held on June 3.

Assistant Returning Officer and Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan told reporters on Friday that as of December 30, 2023, there are 6,753 voters in the teachers’ constituency and 16,869 voters in the graduates constituency.

For inclusion in the voters’ list of graduates constituency, an applicant has to be a graduate before November 1, 2020. He or she should apply for Form 18 along with the photograph and copies of the marks card, Aadhaar card, voter ID, and address proof document. The application should be submitted at Mangaluru City Corporation or the offices of Tahsildars, Mr. Muhilan said.

For inclusion in the voters’ list of teachers constituency, the applicant should have served as a teacher for six years as on November 1, 2023, of which he/she should have served for at least three years in the high school section of a recognised school. The application should be submitted in Form 19.

Mr. Muhilan said notification for the election to the two constituencies will be issued on May 9. The last date for filing nominations will be May 16 and nominations will have to be filed at the office of Mysuru Regional Commissioner. May 20 will be the last date for the withdrawal of nominations. The polling will be held at select few places across the district on June 3 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

