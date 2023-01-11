Enhanced neighbourhood watch programme helped police crack cannabis case

January 11, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - MANGALURU

Enhanced neighbuorhood watch by the Mangaluru City Police following the cooker blast has helped the city police to crack the cannabis peddling and consumption racket involving medicos.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Alok Kumar had directed the police to strengthen the neighbourhood watch immediately after the cooker blast case on November 19 last year. Intended to keep a tab on anti-national activities, the initiative involved educating residents on security and safety in order to ensure a safe neighbourhood. The city police gathered data at the station-level on paying guest (PG) accommodations, rented premises and hostels. The Police Commissioner had also issued a notice to all such establishments to furnish details of residents to the jurisdictional police stations.

This system, said Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar, helped the police to crack the cannabis case this week wherein 10 persons were arrested. Mr. Kumar said while the police would gather data on PG and other rented accommodations, it was also important for educational institutions to monitor students within the campus, especially on those who spend long years in the campus.

Citing the example of Neel Kishorilal Ramji Shah, a UK citizen of Indian origin staying in Mangaluru for over 15 years as a ‘student’ of a dental college, Mr. Kumar said the police were verifying his claims. He was allegedly involved in supplying and peddling cannabis to medical and dental students.

In January 2023, police have booked seven cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and seized 15 gm of MDMA, 4 kg of cannabis and 8 gm of Methamphetamine, together worth ₹1.9 lakh.

During 2022, police had booked 398 cases under the NDPS Act and arrested 511 persons. The seized properties included 192 cannabis, 596 gm of MDMA, 67 gm of opium and 57 gm of Methamphetamine, together worth ₹59 lakh.

Mr. Kumar said police would keep a close watch on professional and other educational institutions as part of their campaign against drugs, especially when most students were back on campuses this academic year after the pandemic.