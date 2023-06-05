Enhance mangrove coverage for environment protection, says Shobha Karandlaje

June 05, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - MANGALURU

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Development Shobha Karandlaje on Monday, June 5, said there was a need to enhance the coverage of mangroves across the coastline along with increasing forest cover elsewhere.

She was speaking after launching the Mangrove Sapling Plantation Drive to mark World Environment Day at Kodi in Kundapura organised by the Forest Department. Ms. Karandlaje regretted that the forest cover in the country was affected by forest fires. The public should join hands with government agencies to curb these fires, she said.

Ms. Karandlaje noted that mangroves protect against natural calamities, including tsunamis, floods, etc. Besides attracting tourists, they host a variety of birds and marine life. While works of environment preservation and afforestation get a boost during World Environment Day celebrations, everyone should constantly focus on cleanliness of the environment, including waterbodies and the forest. The younger generation should focus more on afforestation, cleanliness and environment protection, she urged.

Kundapura MLA A. Kiran Kumar Kodge said the Forest Department’s initiative to plant 1.5 lakh mangrove saplings in Udupi district was laudable. Since mangroves prevent sea erosion, more and more mangroves should be raised along the coast, he suggested, urging people to ensure cleanliness of the sea and waterbodies.

Suresh Devadiga of Maladi who helps the Forest Department capture leopards and Babu Mogaveera of Kodi, who is engaged in Olive Ridley Turtle nesting, were felicitated on the occasion. Earlier, Ms. Karandlaje went on a boat ride through the mangroves in the area.

Karkala Wildlife Division Deputy Conservator of Forests K. Ganapathi, Kundapura Deputy Conservator of Forests Uday M. Nayak, Regional Director of Coastal Regulation Zone B.S. Shreepathi, Assistant Conservator of Forests Clifford Lobo, Kundapura Range Forest Officer T. Kiran Babu and others were present.