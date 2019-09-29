Engineering students want change in norms

MANGALURU

Engineering students from 2015 scheme of the Visvesvaraya Technological University have asked Higher Education Minister C. Ashwath Narayan to make changes in the norms that were preventing students who are yet to clear subjects from the first year from going to the fourth year of the course.

In a memorandum submitted to district in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, the students said following a rule of the VTU for the 2015 scheme those who had failed in a subject in the first year had to discontinue their studies for a year and enter the third year. Following representation by students, the VTU changed it and said those who fail to clear the first year subjects will not be allowed to pursue the final year studies.

They said they had undergone the punishment of discontinuing their studies for a year because of the old norm. Students said there should not be be punished for the second time and asked should be allowed to pursue the final year course.