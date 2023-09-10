Engineering student in Surathkal loses ₹2.27 lakh

September 10, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - MANGALURU

A 34-year-old engineering student studying in Surathkal lost ₹2.27 lakh to a woman he got in touch with after he posted his profile on a matrimonial website.

In the complaint to Surathkal police on September 8, the student, from Ankola in Uttara Kannada, said he recently posted his profile on Kannada Matrimony website. A fortnight ago, he received a call from +447443082260 on his WhatsApp. The caller identified herself as Flora Prakat and said she will meet him after coming to India.

On September 4, the woman called him and said she had landed in New Delhi from London. Stating that she has brought excess cash in the form of demand draft from London, she sought money from him for preparation of necessary documents. Soon after, he received call from 7640997195 wherein the caller claimed to be a woman officer from Indira Gandhi International Airport and sought money for release of Flora Prakat.

He first transferred ₹1 lakh from his Canara Bank account and then ₹75,000 from his SBI Bank account to the account given by the caller. His friend transferred ₹52,000, the complainant stated.

The Surathkal Police registered his complaint for offence under Sections 66 (C) and 66 (D) of Information Technology Act, 2000, and under Sections 406 and 420 of Indian Penal Code.