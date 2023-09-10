HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Engineering student in Surathkal loses ₹2.27 lakh

September 10, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A 34-year-old engineering student studying in Surathkal lost ₹2.27 lakh to a woman he got in touch with after he posted his profile on a matrimonial website.

In the complaint to Surathkal police on September 8, the student, from Ankola in Uttara Kannada, said he recently posted his profile on Kannada Matrimony website. A fortnight ago, he received a call from +447443082260 on his WhatsApp. The caller identified herself as Flora Prakat and said she will meet him after coming to India.

On September 4, the woman called him and said she had landed in New Delhi from London. Stating that she has brought excess cash in the form of demand draft from London, she sought money from him for preparation of necessary documents. Soon after, he received call from 7640997195 wherein the caller claimed to be a woman officer from Indira Gandhi International Airport and sought money for release of Flora Prakat.

He first transferred ₹1 lakh from his Canara Bank account and then ₹75,000 from his SBI Bank account to the account given by the caller. His friend transferred ₹52,000, the complainant stated.

The Surathkal Police registered his complaint for offence under Sections 66 (C) and 66 (D) of Information Technology Act, 2000, and under Sections 406 and 420 of Indian Penal Code.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore / crime / police / students / engineering colleges / theft & burglary

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.