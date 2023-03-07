ADVERTISEMENT

Engineering student dies in accident

March 07, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A 20-year-old engineering student, hailing from Madikeri, died after he fell off the motorcycle he was riding pillion near the erstwhile Surathkal toll gate in the early hours of Tuesday.

The Mangaluru North Traffic police gave the name of the deceased as Shashank, a student of Sri Devi Engineering College in Kenjar.

The police said Shashank was riding pillion on the motorcycle that his collegemate, 21-year-old Chetan was riding. The two were on the way to Padubidri. Around 1 a.m., a few metres before the erstwhile toll gate, Chetan lost control over the motorcycle and the two fell off the vehicle.

Shashank, who was holding helmet in his hand, sustained a serious head injury and Chetan had a simple injury. Passers-by shifted the two injured persons to a nearby hospital in Mukka. Shashank succumbed to the injury in the hospital.

Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain said a case has been taken up against Chetan. It is reported that an invisible road hump led to the accident. Police investigation will throw light on it and other causes of the accident, he said.

