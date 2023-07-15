Engineering graduate cheated of ₹2 lakh with offer of job in MRPL

July 15, 2023 11:28 am | Updated 11:28 am IST - MANGALURU

Father of an engineering graduate has accused a Bengaluru resident of cheating his son of ₹2 lakh after offering a job in Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL).

In the complaint filed at Mangaluru South police station, the complainant said his son, a graduate in mechanical engineering, met Avinash Shetty near the office of the Deputy Commissioner in November 2022. Avinash offered to get his son a job in MRPL. He made the graduate engineer transfer ₹1 lakh to his account in Karnataka Bank, Krishnapura, on November 30, 2022.

Subsequently, he sought ₹75,000 on December 2, 2022 and ₹25,000 on December 8, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

The complainant demand action against Avinash Shetty for failure to provide his son a job in MRPL, and cheating him of ₹2 lakh.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT