Engineering dropout arrested on charge of jewellery shop employee’s murder in Mangaluru

March 03, 2023 01:54 pm | Updated 01:56 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mangaluru police arrested a 30 year-old engineering dropout on the charge of murdering an employee of a jewellery shop in Mangaluru North police limits on February 3. He was arrested from Kasargod, Kerala on March 2.

Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain gave the name of the accused as Shifas, son of P.P. Ali, resident of Tuvakod post, Chemancheri, Pookad, Kozhikode, Kerala. After pursuing a course at Karavali Engineering College in Mangaluru for two years, the accused discontinued studies and worked in Gulf countries from 2014 to 2019.

While his two brothers work in Gulf countries, the accused stayed in Kozhikode with his parents, wife and daughter, and was into ‘business’, police said.

On February 3, Shifas allegedly entered Mangalore Jewelleries on Balmatta Road in Mangaluru. He stabbed store employee Raghavendra Acharya, 54, multiple times resulting in instantaneous death. The culprit was wearing a helmet and face mask. He fled as the owner, Keshava Acharya, was entering the shop. The owner had told the police that some jewellery kept for display in the shop was missing.

Multiple teams formed

Mr. Jain said multiple teams were formed to trace the accused based on CCTV footage from a nearby shop. The teams checked CCTV footage from other nearby locations, the guest register in various lodges and hotels, and also suspects with similar modus operandi.

Police traced the accused to Kasargod with the help of CCTV footage as his images were widely circulated in Karnataka and Kerala. Mangaluru police went to Kerala on receiving information that he would be in Kasargod on March 2. The suspect was arrested with the help of the Kasargod police. On being questioned, the accused confessed to the crime, police said.

He was in Kasargod wearing multiple layers of clothes with the intention of committing a similar offence, the Commissioner said.

Police would produce him before the competent court on March 3 and seek his custody, Mr. Jain said. He would be booked for murder, robbery and causing hurt with deadly weapon while committing robbery.