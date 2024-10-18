Engineer 2024 begins at NIT-K

Engineer 2024, the four-day technical festival of the National Institute of Technology – Karnataka (NIT-K) began at Surathkal on Thursday. The theme of the festival is ‘enchanted cosmos’ and it aims at inspiring innovation, curiosity, and exploration of the vast universe, a NIT-K release said.

The event which features 30 events till October 20 is expected to attract over 25,000 visitors.

Some of the events scheduled are hackathon, auto expo, gaming events, technights projects, robocons expo, tronix expo, drone racing, virtual sky tour, engi talks, ACM VR expo, tech mela, and pro show, it said.

The event has consistently provided a launchpad for innovative ideas, startup successes, and industry-academia collaborations, said the release.

Shilpa R., managing director of The Hutti Gold Mines Co. Ltd., inaugurated the event. Prakash, executive drector of The Hutti Gold Mines Co. Ltd., was the guest of honor. NIT-K deputy director Subhash C. Yaragal presided over the event.

