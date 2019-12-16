Engg. student is Asian powerlifting champ

Aren Joy Fernandes, a first-year student of Electronics and Communication Engineering at St. Joseph’s Engineering College, won the gold medal in the Asian Classic Powerlifting Championship held at Kazakhstan from December 2 to December 8.
He secured first place in squat, second place in deadlift and first place in overall below 66 kg Powerlifting Championship (squat 180 kg, bench press 97.5 kg, deadlift 215 kg, totalling up to a weight of 492.5 kg).
Mr. Fernandes, who entered sports at a very young age, has six gold, and many silver medals to his credit from various State, national and international championships.
The college management felicitated him recently for his achievements.
