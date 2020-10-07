Engg student arrested, drugs seized

MANGALURU

07 October 2020 00:08 IST

The Udupi District Police have caught an engineering student on the charge of being in possession of and attempting to sell narcotic drugs — 488 pieces of MDMA — with a market value of ₹ 14.98 lakh.

The police gave the name of the student as Himanshu Joshi (20), studying in the seventh semester of an engineering college in Manipal. The accused allegedly ordered drugs on the dark web and sold them to students in Manipal.

The police said that the accused was arrested when he was trying to sell drugs near Shimbra bridge. Besides the methylene dioxymethamphetamine, a motorcycle too was seized from the accused. The police said that it was for the first time that such a large quantity of drugs was being seized in Manipal.

The police are investigating how the accused came to reside in the student town when there was no official reopening of colleges as well as the entire drugs racket.