Engaging in sports and cultural activities makes one physically and mentally strong, says Narayan

November 26, 2022 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - MANGALURU

Minister for Higher Education C.N. Ashwath Narayan on Saturday said one can get relieved of physical and mental problems by actively participating in sports and cultural activities.

He was speaking after inaugurating ‘Holapu-2022’, a sports and cultural event organised for elected representatives of urban and rural local bodies of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts organised by the Kotathattu Gram Panchayat and the Dr. K. Shivarama Karantha Pratishthana at the Vivek High School Grounds in Kota, Udupi district.

The activities, Dr. Narayan said, would offer the energy required to overcome the physical and mental issues. Being physically and mentally fit by engaging in such activities would help people to actively participate in the democratic process of the country as enshrined in the Constitution, the Minister said.

Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar received the guard of honour by elected representatives who conducted the marchpast that was flagged off by Bhatkal MLA Suneel Naik.

While Kaup MLA Lalaji R Mendon administered the oath, MLC Manjunatha Bhandary hoisted the sports flag and Karnataka State Cooperative Marketing Federation President M.N. Rajendra Kumar received the Sports Torch.

Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao administered the Preamble of the Constitution to mark the Constitution Day celebrations. Minister for Social and Backward Classes Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojari presnted awards to Best Gram Panchayats. Elected representatives of urban and rural local bodies of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts participated in the meet.

Kotathattu Gram Panchayat president Ashwini Dinesh, Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat, Byndoor MLA B.M. Sukumara Shetty, Zilla Panchayat CEO Prasanna, Pratishthana Honourary President Anand C. Kundar, and others were present.