Engagements

December 16, 2022 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - DHARMASTHALA

Tourism Department: Tourism Minister Anand Singh inaugurates renovated bathing ghat of Netravathi river, Kannada, Culture and Energy Minister V. Sunil Kumar, Dharmasthala Pattadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade, Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja and others attend, Dharmasthala, 10 a.m. ADVERTISEMENT Kannada Development Authority: Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar inaugurates Kannada Medium Awards presentation ceremony to Kannada students of Kerala and Goa states, immediate-past honourary secretary of Kannada Sahitya Parishat V.C. Channe Gowda, Kasargod MLA N.A. Nellikunhu, Manjeshwara MLA A.K.M. Ashraf, Kasargod Collector Bhandari Swagath Ranaveer, Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Saxena and others attend, Yedaneer Mutt Seer Sri Sachchidananda Saraswathi Swamiji present, Yedaneer Mutt, 11 a.m. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.