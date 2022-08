Engagements (Mangaluru)

ADVERTISEMENT

Mangaluru Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management: Valedictory of Smart India Hackathon 2022, Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, guest, college auditorium, 8 p.m. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM