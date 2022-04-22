Engagements (Mangaluru)
Mangaluru
Mangalore University: 40th annual convocation, Supreme Court judge A Abdul Nazeer delivers convocation address, C. N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education, guest, Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot presides, Mangala auditorium, Mangalagangotri, 11 a.m.
A J Institute of Medical Science and Research Centre: Graduation Day and annual day, V. Sunil Kumar, Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture, K. Byrappa, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Aadichunchanagiri University, guests, A J Grounds, Kuntikana, 4.30 p.m. Udupi
Department of Health and Family Welfare: Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje inaugurates Udupi Taluk Health Mela, District Government Hospital, Ajjarakadu, 10.30 a.m.
