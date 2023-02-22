Energy Swaraj Yatra of Chetan Singh Solanki reaches NIT-K

February 22, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - MANGALURU

‘Solar Man of India’ Chetan Singh Solanki, Professor at IIT Mumbai and founder of Energy Swaraj Foundation, visited the National Institute of Technology – Karnataka (NIT-K), Surathkal, on Wednesday, with his solar bus as part of his Energy Swaraj Yatra.

He began his yatra in November 2020 and will continue it until 2030. In this yatra, Mr. Solanki has pledged not to return home for 11 years and stay in the solar bus.

The objective of the yatra is to create energy literacy to over 100 crore and encourage over 1 crore families to switch 100% to solar energy, a release from the NIT-K said.

Mr. Solanki has travelled across the world covering 30 countries to spread the message of solar energy.

In his ongoing yatra, he has travelled more than 36,000 km reaching about 1.3 lakh people across 17 States.

While speaking on the occasion he said: “The climate has changed. Everyone should understand how to minimise energy use. By achieving energy independence, the globe will become carbon neutral and carbon free. Realise that climate change is a very severe problem. We should all be a part of the solution. So far, we have all been a part of the pollution”.

Director (in-charge) of NIT-K S.M. Kulkarni and others were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Mr. Solanki visited St. Aloysius College here on February 20 and delivered a lecture on the impact of environmental pollution and climate change.

He said that over 80% of the world’s energy requirement is fulfilled through the use of carbon-based fuels like coal, oil and gas.

These fuels are made out of carbon and use of these fuels in the form of petrol, diesel, LPG, cement, materials and products result in CO2 and greenhouse gas emissions. These greenhouse gases remain in the atmosphere for 200-300 years and cause heating of the planet which ultimately causes the change in climate, a college release said.