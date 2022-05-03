Energy Dept. to launch transformer maintenance campaign from May 5

May 03, 2022 21:56 IST

Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar on Monday said the Energy Department will undertake a 10-day power transformer maintenance campaign from May 5 to ensure they remain in good working condition.

Speaking to reporters after hearing public grievances at Udupi, Mr. Kumar said there were instances of transformer blasts because of improper maintenance at many places across the state. Therefore, the 10-day campaign was being undertaken.

Right from the linesmen to senior level officers, all personnel in electricity transmission and distribution companies would get involved in the maintenance campaign. Necessary arrangements were made after holding preliminary meetings. Officials would make site visits and inspect transformers. Issues including additional load, problems in earthing, oil condition etc., would be looked into and reports would be submitted to respective headquarters. Transformers aged above 15 would be replaced immediately, Mr. Kumar said.

The Minister said power generation was not stopped anywhere in the state due to shortage of coal. Coal was being supplied to Karnataka without any hindrance. There was reduced demand for power as it rained during April. Once in two days he was holding meeting with department officials to be prepared for eventualities till May 30.

Mr. Kumar said over 300 electric recharging stations would be opened in Bengaluru in May to encourage electric vehicles. The target was to open over 1,000 such centres by June. Across the state, recharging stations would be established starting with district headquarters, tourist places and National Highways.

MLAs K. Raghupathi Bhat and Lalaji R Mendon, Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao, Zilla Panchayat CEO Naveen Bhat and others were present.