HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Energetic Dasara celebration at Mangaluru International Airport

Celebrations to continue inside the terminal for the passengers to enhance their travelling experience till October 24

October 21, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Students of a professional college bring alive the Navadurgas during the Dasara Celebration organised by Mangaluru International Airport on Friday, October 20.

Students of a professional college bring alive the Navadurgas during the Dasara Celebration organised by Mangaluru International Airport on Friday, October 20. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A power-packed Dasara celebration with music, dance and the ubiquitous ‘Pili Nalike’ (tiger dance) among other performances greeted visitors at Mangaluru International Airport on Friday, October 20.

Even as the sun slid down the horizon, the in-house talent took center stage bringing the cultural richness of the land to the fore. It was a brilliant admixture of both individual and collective talents that added to the variety entertainment enjoyed by a packed audience.

Artists from entities associated with the airport took turns in presenting their talent. A mellifluous rendition of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan number by Sarang Shreevastava from the ATC Guild had the crowd in raptures and drew spontaneous requests for an encore. Mr. Sarang did not disappoint them.

Vibrant performance of ‘Pili Nalike’ by local troupe mesmerised the gathering at Dasara Celebration organised by Mangaluru International Airport on Friday, October 20.

Vibrant performance of ‘Pili Nalike’ by local troupe mesmerised the gathering at Dasara Celebration organised by Mangaluru International Airport on Friday, October 20. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The loudest cheers and appreciation were reserved for the ‘Pili Nalike’ team whose vibrant moves to the beating of ‘taase’ mesmerised the gathering. It wasn’t just the airport employees and the stakeholders who enjoyed the performance. Passengers, their relatives took time off to enjoy the event for the time permissible before heading to their respective destinations.

Students from a professional college in the city performed a dance-drama that depicted the triumph of good over evil. Presence of a photobooth, mehendi corner and 360-degree camera platform meant that the audience took home a bagful of memories of the Dasara festivities, a release from the airport said on Saturday, october 21.

Dasara fun for passengers

The celebrations will continue inside the terminal for the passengers over the next four days, up to Vijayadashami day on October 24. The airport will celebrate Dussehra with the passengers and strive to enhance their travelling experience. To create a festive vibe, the airport has arranged for ‘Pili Nalike’ accompanied to the beats of ‘taase’, live music and karaoke evening. A professional programme host will keep the passengers engaged with various cultural activities as part of these celebrations, the release said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.