Energetic Dasara celebration at Mangaluru International Airport

October 21, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - MANGALURU

A power-packed Dasara celebration with music, dance and the ubiquitous ‘Pili Nalike’ (tiger dance) among other performances greeted visitors at Mangaluru International Airport on Friday, October 20.

Even as the sun slid down the horizon, the in-house talent took center stage bringing the cultural richness of the land to the fore. It was a brilliant admixture of both individual and collective talents that added to the variety entertainment enjoyed by a packed audience.

Artists from entities associated with the airport took turns in presenting their talent. A mellifluous rendition of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan number by Sarang Shreevastava from the ATC Guild had the crowd in raptures and drew spontaneous requests for an encore. Mr. Sarang did not disappoint them.

The loudest cheers and appreciation were reserved for the ‘Pili Nalike’ team whose vibrant moves to the beating of ‘taase’ mesmerised the gathering. It wasn’t just the airport employees and the stakeholders who enjoyed the performance. Passengers, their relatives took time off to enjoy the event for the time permissible before heading to their respective destinations.

Students from a professional college in the city performed a dance-drama that depicted the triumph of good over evil. Presence of a photobooth, mehendi corner and 360-degree camera platform meant that the audience took home a bagful of memories of the Dasara festivities, a release from the airport said on Saturday, october 21.

Dasara fun for passengers

The celebrations will continue inside the terminal for the passengers over the next four days, up to Vijayadashami day on October 24. The airport will celebrate Dussehra with the passengers and strive to enhance their travelling experience. To create a festive vibe, the airport has arranged for ‘Pili Nalike’ accompanied to the beats of ‘taase’, live music and karaoke evening. A professional programme host will keep the passengers engaged with various cultural activities as part of these celebrations, the release said.