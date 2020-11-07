Endosulfan victim Gagan gets insulin after intervention by officials

Gagan

Mangaluru

07 November 2020 01:24 IST

While officials from Dakshina Kannada district administration have arranged insulin for 10-year-old endosulfan victim Gagan from Balnad village in Puttur taluk, who is also suffering from juvenile diabetes, the boy is yet to get assistance for healthy diet that he needs.

Insulin for a month was arranged following the recent visit by officials, including District Endosulfan Relief Nodal Officer Naveenchandra Kulal. It followed reports about how Gagan’s father Krishnappa Gowda, a daily wage worker, was struggling. Gagan, who has disability of less than 25%, was, hence, issued a green smart card with which he could access free treatment at government and empanelled private hospitals. However, with private hospitals refusing to offer free treatment based on the card, Mr. Krishnappa said he was unable to arrange for ₹150 for insulin twice a day. He was also unable to provide his son a nutritional diet. His petition to District Legal Services Authority in January highlighting his plight changed nothing. He has pledged gold and has made use of relief available under the Dharmasthala Suraksha Bima Yojana to take care of Gagan -the younger of two children.

Dr. Kulal said that the nearby government hospital has arranged for insulin. The government would take care of Gagan’s treatment either at government or private hospitals. The card that has become old would be replaced.

On complaints by physically challenged endosulfan victims Umesh from Chibidre village of Belthangady taluk and Trupti and Mithun from Kadeshivalaya village of Bantwal taluk of not getting monthly stipend of ₹3,000 since 2019, Dr. Kulal said the department was told to right things. He said that those not receiving pension may bring it to the notice of ASHA/ANM, Taluk Medical Officer or himself.