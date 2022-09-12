Endosulfan victim caretakers plan campaign

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
September 12, 2022 09:25 IST

MANGALURU

Endosulfan victims and their caretakers at a meeting in Uppinangady on Sunday decided to launch a postcard campaign to demand an increase in their monthly stipend from the present ₹4,000 to ₹10,000.

“Each caretaker should send a minimum of 25 postcards to the Chief Minister from September 20 to September 30,” Endo Virodhi Horata Samiti president Sridhar Gowda said.

The postcard will also include other demands such as providing nutritious food and UDID cards.

“If there is no response to this postcard campaign, we will take out a padayatra to Bengaluru,” Mr. Gowda said.

Activists Sanjeeva Kabaka, Shivu Rathod and Thukaram Shetty were present on the occasion, a release said.

